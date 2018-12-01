At least three injured after a blast in Rangiya-Dekargaon train in Assam

JUST IN
Delhi govt imposes fine of Rs 50,000 each on contractors for dust pollution
The official said as of now no casualties have been reported

IANS  |  Guwahati 

At least three persons were injured after a blast on a moving passenger train at Assam's Harisinga station on Saturday, officials said.

A senior railway official said the blast occurred in Rangiya-Dekargaon passenger train at Harisinga station of Rangiya division of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

The official said as of now no casualties have been reported. "The train is currently detained at Harisinga station," said an NFR official.
