At least three injured after a blast in Rangiya-Dekargaon train in Assam

At least three persons were injured after a blast on a moving passenger train at Assam's Harisinga station on Saturday, officials said.

A senior railway official said the blast occurred in Rangiya-Dekargaon passenger train at Harisinga station of Rangiya division of the (NFR).

The official said as of now no casualties have been reported. "The train is currently detained at Harisinga station," said an NFR official.