At minus 6.4 degrees Celsius Srinagar records coldest night of season

At minus 6.4 degrees Celsius, J&K's city recorded the coldest night of the season so far on Thursday.

The Meteorological (MeT) office forecast severe cold and dry weather to continue for the next 24 hours.

"Cold dry weather is expected to continue during the next 24 hours in J&K and . Sky is likely to remain clear during this period," an official of the MeT department said.

At minus 6.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, recorded the second lowest temperature in the last five years. In 2021, the minimum temperature had dropped to minus 8.8 in on January 31.

Pahalgam recorded minus 9.2 and Gulmarg minus 7.5 as the minimum temperature.

In region, Kargil recorded minus 19.2 and Leh minus 15.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 7.3, Katra 6.3, Batote 3, Banihal 5.2 and Bhaderwah minus 0.4 as the minimum temperature.

