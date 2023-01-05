JUST IN
At minus 6.4 degrees Celsius Srinagar records coldest night of season
2 leopard cubs seen in Asola as wildlife thrives in Delhi's urban jungles
GRAP stage III invoked in Delhi-NCR, non-essential construction work banned
Govt allows agencies to extend commissioning date of solar, hybrid projects
SC notice to govt on plea alleging violation in Polavaram project clearance
Plan prepared to control pollution from 11 drains in Yamuna: Haryana min
What are Arctic blast and bomb cyclones?
New Haryana rules on stone crusher units may blunt the war on air pollution
India takes on the task of reversing climate change, 2022 a crucial year
The climate meltdown: Floods, forest fires, heatwaves cost a heavy price
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment
Residents or migrants, UP ensured everyone's safety in pandemic: CM Yogi
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

At minus 6.4 degrees Celsius Srinagar records coldest night of season

"Cold dry weather is expected to continue during the next 24 hours in J&K and Ladakh. Sky is likely to remain clear during this period," an official of the MeT department said

Topics
Srinagar | winter | Ladakh

IANS  |  Srinagar 

cold wave, fog, winter season, winters, cold weather
Photo: PTI

At minus 6.4 degrees Celsius, J&K's Srinagar city recorded the coldest night of the season so far on Thursday.

The Meteorological (MeT) office forecast severe cold and dry weather to continue for the next 24 hours.

"Cold dry weather is expected to continue during the next 24 hours in J&K and Ladakh. Sky is likely to remain clear during this period," an official of the MeT department said.

At minus 6.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, Srinagar recorded the second lowest winter temperature in the last five years. In 2021, the minimum temperature had dropped to minus 8.8 in Srinagar on January 31.

Pahalgam recorded minus 9.2 and Gulmarg minus 7.5 as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil recorded minus 19.2 and Leh minus 15.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 7.3, Katra 6.3, Batote 3, Banihal 5.2 and Bhaderwah minus 0.4 as the minimum temperature.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Srinagar

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 11:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU