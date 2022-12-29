JUST IN
SC notice to govt on plea alleging violation in Polavaram project clearance

The Supreme Court has sought the response of the Centre and others on a plea alleging violations in environmental clearance granted to the Polavaram multi-purpose irrigation project

Topics
Polavaram project | Supreme Court | Environment

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

gavel

The Supreme Court has sought the response of the Centre and others on a plea alleging violations in environmental clearance granted to the Polavaram multi-purpose irrigation project.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and M M Sundresh issued notices to the Centre, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha while seeking their replies.

"Issue notice, returnable in the month of February, 2023," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by economist Pentapati Pullarao against an order of the National Green Tribunal which directed him to approach the apex court with his plea.

The petition filed through advocate Sravan Kumar alleged that the NGT, without considering the report of the Joint Committee of the Ministry of Environment and forests, Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board and the Polavaram Project Authority (Project Proponent), has abruptly closed the case.

"It is the submission of the appellant that the allegations pertaining to violations as put forward are relating to environmental violations and non-implementation of mandatory and precautionary conditions imposed in the Environment Clearance by the project authorities," the plea said.

Pullarao had alleged environment violations at the site and claimed a huge quantity of waste material was being dumped on agricultural land near the project.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had on Wednesday sought Rs 10,485.38 crore from the Centre as ad hoc payment for the Polavaram irrigation project besides for clearing Rs 2,937.92 crore pending bills of the state government towards payments it has already made with regard to the project on the Godavari river.

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 19:23 IST

