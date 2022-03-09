At UNSC, India highlights govt initiatives like Mudra to empower women

-
ALSO READ
India's first indigenous flying trainer HANSA-NG completes sea-level trials
Global Hunger Index does not reflect India's true picture: Ministry
Women's Cricket World Cup: A glance at history ahead of the 2022 edition
Rich nations called to provide $60 bn a year to address biodiversity loss
IND W vs PAK W Prediction: Toss, India and Pakistan Playing 11 at CWC 2022
-
Highlighting the initiatives taken by the Indian government for women empowerment, India on Tuesday said it offers a unique template for gender-sensitive governance and equal access to education, thereby, helping them to become economically empowered.
Addressing the UN Security Council (UNSC) briefing on Women, Peace and Security, Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma noted a series of initiatives and schemes undertaken by the government for women's development.
He recalled the Indian delegate, Hansa Mehta, for her exemplary contribution in the drafting of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948.
Indian delegate citing the government's role in women empowerment said, "India's development narrative has witnessed a transformational change from promoting women's development to entirely women-led development and from exclusive government led to the multi-stakeholder inclusive governance model."
"As the world's largest democracy, India offers a unique template for gender-sensitive governance. More than 1.3 million elected women representatives who constitute nearly 44 per cent of the total elected representatives are leading the political decision making at the grass-root," he added.
The Secretary (West) recalled the digital initiative and stated that this initiative has minimised the gender divide. "We have to leverage digital technologies to provide greater access for women to finance, credit, technology, and employment," he added.
The Indian representative also mentioned about Mudra scheme and stated, "Through Mudra scheme, the government provides... self-employment, about 70 per cent of its beneficiaries were women-owned and operated enterprises. Women have become consequently economically empowered and provide employment to others as well. And to open this economic opportunity equal access to education is fundamental."
He also recalled the deployment of the first-ever all-female armed police unit for UN peacekeeping in Liberia in 2007 by India. He said, "The unit's decade long service in Liberia resulted in a three-fold increase in female recruitment in the Liberian National police and an overall reduction of crime."
In view of rising violence cases against women during violent extremist, conflict or terror attacks, the Indian delegate asked for zero tolerance against terrorists.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU