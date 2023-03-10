Australian govt will provide safe environment to Indian people: Prez Murmu

Droupadi Murmu on Friday expressed confidence that the Australian government would take all necessary steps to provide a safe and positive environment to the Indian community there.

The president's remarks during an interaction with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese came following reports of attacks on temples in over the past few weeks.

Welcoming Albanese and his delegation to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Murmu said, "The Indian community in is known for being hardworking and peace-loving, with entrepreneurial skills."



She expressed confidence that the Australian government would take all necessary steps to provide a safe, secure and positive environment to the Indian community in Australia," according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The said India and enjoy a very friendly relationship.

"The comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries has given a boost to the bilateral engagements," President Murmu said, expressing confidence that this visit would instil greater momentum in the India-Australia ties.

The president was happy to note the growing defence cooperation and deepening institutional engagements between India and Australia, according to the statement.

"Both countries should continue their practical cooperation in the emerging areas of critical minerals, new and renewable energy, cyber diplomacy and innovation, she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)