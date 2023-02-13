Avalanche near Vishnuprayag hydel project in Uttarakhand; no casualty

-
ALSO READ
Uttarkashi avalanche triggers debate, experts differ over factors
India's 1st Avalanche Monitoring Radar installed in north Sikkim: Officials
Avalanche near Kedarnath leave pilgrims worried, officials allay fears
Uttarkashi avalanche: 10 more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 26
Uttarkashi avalanche: Five more bodies discovered, brought back to Matli
-
An avalanche occurred on a hill slope near the
Vishnuprayag hydro electric project in Uttarakhand Sunday evening, officials said.
There was no damage to life and property, Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer N K Joshi said on Monday, adding that such avalanches are normal in the Himalayas.
A mass of snow slid down the mountainside close to the 420 MW hydel project's barrage site following the avalanche.
The barrage is close to the Badrinath National Highway and a few hundred metres down the Khiron river, which is considered one of the most dangerous tributaries of the Alaknanda river.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 20:31 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU