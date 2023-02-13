Avalanche near Vishnuprayag hydel project in Uttarakhand; no casualty

An occurred on a hill slope near the



Vishnuprayag hydro electric project in Sunday evening, officials said.

There was no damage to life and property, Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer N K Joshi said on Monday, adding that such avalanches are normal in the Himalayas.

A mass of snow slid down the mountainside close to the 420 MW hydel project's barrage site following the .

The barrage is close to the Badrinath National Highway and a few hundred metres down the Khiron river, which is considered one of the most dangerous tributaries of the Alaknanda river.

