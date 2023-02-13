JUST IN
Nominated members can't go for election, says SC on MCD mayoral polls
Business Standard

Avalanche near Vishnuprayag hydel project in Uttarakhand; no casualty

An avalanche occurred on a hill slope near the Vishnuprayag hydro electric project in Uttarakhand Sunday evening, officials said

Topics
Uttarakhand | Avalanche

Press Trust of India  |  Gopeshwar (U'khand) 

Vishnuprayag hydro electric project
Vishnuprayag hydro electric project

An avalanche occurred on a hill slope near the

Vishnuprayag hydro electric project in Uttarakhand Sunday evening, officials said.

There was no damage to life and property, Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer N K Joshi said on Monday, adding that such avalanches are normal in the Himalayas.

A mass of snow slid down the mountainside close to the 420 MW hydel project's barrage site following the avalanche.

The barrage is close to the Badrinath National Highway and a few hundred metres down the Khiron river, which is considered one of the most dangerous tributaries of the Alaknanda river.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 20:31 IST

