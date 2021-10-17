Aviation minister Scindia flags off SpiceJet's Delhi-Tirupati flight

Civil Aviation Minister virtually flagged off SpiceJet's flight on the Delhi-Tirupati route on Sunday, the airline said.

The airline will operate the flight three times a week till October 31, according to its statement.

From October 31, the flight on the Delhi-Tirupati route will be operated four times a week, it mentioned.

The airline already connects Tirupati with Hyderabad and Pune on its network, it stated.

