Business Standard

Aviation minister Scindia flags off SpiceJet's Delhi-Tirupati flight

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flagged off SpiceJet's flight on the Delhi-Tirupati route on Sunday, the airline said.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The airline will operate the flight three times a week till October 31, according to its statement.

From October 31, the flight on the Delhi-Tirupati route will be operated four times a week, it mentioned.

The airline already connects Tirupati with Hyderabad and Pune on its network, it stated.

First Published: Sun, October 17 2021. 14:01 IST

