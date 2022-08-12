JUST IN
Banda boat tragedy: 25 missing, 3 bodies fished out; search operation on
Politics should be kept away from sports, says Robert Vadra over AAP row
Inauguration of Doni Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh deferred to October
Independence Day: Tricolour fly-past over Hudson, billboard at Times Square
People from 11 MP villages asked to vacate homes as seepage from dam rises
Jahangirpuri violence accused gets interim bail on humanitarian grounds
Congress MLA's son-in-law booked after his SUV kills 6 people in Gujarat
SC dismisses plea challenging validity of provision related to EVMs
Heritage Parliament building a witness to India's story since independence
India home to about 60% of Asian elephants: PM Modi on World Elephant Day
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Politics should be kept away from sports, says Robert Vadra over AAP row
Business Standard

Banda boat tragedy: 25 missing, 3 bodies fished out; search operation on

Around 25 people are missing since the boat capsize in the Yamuna river here a day back and three bodies have so far been fished out

Topics
Yamuna river | UP boat capsize

Press Trust of India  |  Banda (UP) 

boat, boat sinking
Representative Image

Around 25 people are missing since the boat capsize in the Yamuna river here a day back and three bodies have so far been fished out, officials said on Friday.

NDRF and SDRF personnel were conducting a search operation, and divers have also been called in from Prayagraj to assist, they said.

At least three people, two women and a child, drowned in the tragic accident, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Banda, Vipin Mishra said.

On Thursday, police, however, said four bodies had been recovered.

The boat was travelling from Marka to Jarauli Ghat in Fatehpur district on Thursday when it capsized. Over 30 people were on it.

DIG Mishra told PTI on Friday that the incident took place in Samgara village under the Marka police station area of the district.

"Divers on Thursday fished out three bodies, while 20-25 people are still missing," he said, adding some people swam to safety.

SHO of Marka Hemraj Saroj said the incident took place around 4 pm. "Owing to high speed winds, the boat capsized near the border of Banda district," he said.

Citing eyewitnesses, the SHO said there were 40-45 passengers on the boat, of which around 15 swam to safety.

The three dead were identified as Fulwa (50), Rajrani (45) and Kishan (7 months), the SHO informed.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed ministers Rakesh Sachan and Ramkesh Nishad to reach the spot.

Instructions have been issued to give a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased from the Disaster Relief Fund, the state government said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Yamuna river

First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 14:31 IST

`
.