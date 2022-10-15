JUST IN
PM to launch urea bags under 'Bharat', release 12th share of PM-KISAN funds
40 flying squads to monitor compliance of air pollution norms in Delhi
K Vijay Kumar resigns as security advisor of MHA citing personal reasons
Reserved category certificate not mandatory for govt jobs in Rajasthan
Ground realities not visible from air: Varun Gandhi's swipe at UP govt
Jammu and Kashmir govt dismisses 5 employees for anti-national activities
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim granted 40-day parole, reaches Baghpat
Focus was on saving lives: Shailaja refutes Covid corruption allegations
Fire breaks out in packaging factory in Gurugram's Binola village
PM Modi to inaugurate 75 digital banking units including 2 in J-K on Sunday
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PM to launch urea bags under 'Bharat', release 12th share of PM-KISAN funds
Business Standard

Bangalore-bound Akasa Air flight returns to Mumbai after bird strike

A Bangalore-bound Akasa Air flight from here returned to the city airport due to a burning smell in the cabin, which later turned out to be due to a bird strike, a DGCA official said on Saturday.

Topics
Akasa Air | flight | bird strikes

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Akasa Air
Photo: ANI

A Bangalore-bound Akasa Air flight from here returned to the city airport due to a burning smell in the cabin, which later turned out to be due to a bird strike, a DGCA official said on Saturday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is looking into the incident, the official said.

The number of passengers on board the flight could not be immediately known.

"The aircraft VT-YAE, operating Akasa Air flight AKJ1103 from Mumbai for Bangalore was involved in air turnback due to the burning smell felt in the cabin. The smell increased as the thrust was increased, said the official.

The airline's response to the incident was awaited.

The DGCA official said, however, no other abnormality including in engine parameters was observed.

"After landing during the inspection, bird remains were found on engine number 1 of the aircraft," he said and added that, "the burning smell was due to bird strike," he stated.

Akasa Air started its operations on August 7 this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Akasa Air

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 15:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU