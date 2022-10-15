Fire breaks out in packaging factory in Gurugram's Binola village

-
ALSO READ
2024 polls: BJP plans to expand base among Yadavs, Pasmanda Muslims
What are advanced chemistry cells?
Azam Khan holds meetings with Shivpal as rift widens with Akhilesh Yadav
CBI arrests Bhola Yadav, former aide to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav
Tata Sons to shift 4 group airlines under one office roof in Gurgaon
-
A major fire broke out in a packaging factory located in Gurugram's Binola village on Saturday, a fire official said.
According to the official, the fire broke out at around 4 a.m.
Around 30 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to control the blaze.
Soon after receiving information, a police team also reached the factory.
"We have also rescued six workers who were stuck inside the factory. We are putting all efforts to control the blaze," Narender Yadav, a fire officer said.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
--IANS
str/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 13:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU