Business Standard

Bangladesh, ADB ink deals worth $627mn for development, climate projects

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Bangladesh government have signed loan agreements worth $627 million for the implementation of development and climate resilience projects

Topics
Bangladesh | Climate Change | ADB

IANS  |  Dhaka 

ADB, GoI sign $300-mn loan to improve primary healthcare in urban areas

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Bangladesh government have signed loan agreements worth $627 million for the implementation of development and climate resilience projects.

Sharifa Khan, secretary of the Economic Relations Division, and Jiangbo Ning, deputy country director and officer-in-charge of Bangladesh resident mission of the ADB, signed the agreements on behalf of their respective sides, Xinhua news agency quoted a statement from the Manila-based lender as saying.

The ADB said it will provide about $278 million in loan for the Third Public-Private Infrastructure Development Facility-- Tranche 2, and $100 million for the Greater Dhaka Sustainable Urban Transport Project (BRT-Gazipur).

Meanwhile, the bank will also give about $246 million in loan for the Coastal Towns Climate Resilience Project and a grant of $4 million for the Coastal Towns Climate Resilience Project.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 10:39 IST

