Bangladesh, ADB ink deals worth $627mn for development, climate projects

-
ALSO READ
Odisha adopts community action plan for climate resilience in coastal areas
Ban vs Afg, Asia Cup 2022, Match 3: Predicted 11, time, weather and pitch
Global cooperation is not necessary to fight climate change
India discusses cooperation among IBSA countries in multilateral fora
No liquidity crisis, deposits completely safe: Bangladesh central bank
-
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Bangladesh government have signed loan agreements worth $627 million for the implementation of development and climate resilience projects.
Sharifa Khan, secretary of the Economic Relations Division, and Jiangbo Ning, deputy country director and officer-in-charge of Bangladesh resident mission of the ADB, signed the agreements on behalf of their respective sides, Xinhua news agency quoted a statement from the Manila-based lender as saying.
The ADB said it will provide about $278 million in loan for the Third Public-Private Infrastructure Development Facility-- Tranche 2, and $100 million for the Greater Dhaka Sustainable Urban Transport Project (BRT-Gazipur).
Meanwhile, the bank will also give about $246 million in loan for the Coastal Towns Climate Resilience Project and a grant of $4 million for the Coastal Towns Climate Resilience Project.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 10:39 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU