Sand mafia in Jharkhand's Gulma tries to mow down SDPO, team by dumper

A sub divisional police officer (SDPO) and some of his team members sustained injuries after a sand mafia allegedly tried to run over the SDPO's car by a dumper truck in Jharkhand's Gumla district.
SDPO Manish Chandra Lal and his team on Sunday night were checking illegal transport of sand at the time of the incident.
The dumper was escorted by a car which was seized and a person named Wasim Meer was arrested. After the incident, the police have registered an FIR against 17 person. Recently, two similar incidents of attack on police party were reported in the state.
First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 08:11 IST
