JUST IN
Deepak Kesarkar introduces Maharashtra Lokayukta Bill 2022 in Assembly
Judges should be committed to nation, not the govt: Law Minister Rijiju
Modi govt giving full support to judiciary to resolve pending cases: Rijiju
Ahead of Delhi mayoral polls, Independent councillor Daral joins BJP
Delhi's peak power demand clocks 4,803 MW, season's highest: Officials
Covid concerns: Working on 26 aspects to tackle any situation, says BMC
Karnataka passes Bill on hiked quota for SC/ST in educational institutes
Covid under control in Rajasthan as cases spike in world, says CM Gehlot
Let govt hospitals, labs do genomic sequencing of Covid samples: Tamil Nadu
Mandaviya interacts with IMA doctors, asks them to join fight against Covid
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Deepak Kesarkar introduces Maharashtra Lokayukta Bill 2022 in Assembly
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Sand mafia in Jharkhand's Gulma tries to mow down SDPO, team by dumper

A sub divisional police officer (SDPO) and some of his team members sustained injuries after a sand mafia allegedly tried to run over the SDPO's car by a dumper truck in Jharkhand's Gumla district

Topics
Jharkhand | Sand mining

IANS  |  Ranchi 

sand mining, rivers, ecology, environment, Uttarakhand
Representative Image

A sub divisional police officer (SDPO) and some of his team members sustained injuries after a sand mafia allegedly tried to run over the SDPO's car by a dumper truck in Jharkhand's Gumla district.

SDPO Manish Chandra Lal and his team on Sunday night were checking illegal transport of sand at the time of the incident.

The dumper was escorted by a car which was seized and a person named Wasim Meer was arrested. After the incident, the police have registered an FIR against 17 person. Recently, two similar incidents of attack on police party were reported in the state.

 

--IANS

snc/miz/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jharkhand

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 08:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU