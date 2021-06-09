Bangladesh coronavirus update: 2,322 new cases, 44 more deaths reported

-
ALSO READ
Delhi records 25 dengue cases, highest in Jan-May period since 2013
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, toss result, live streaming
BAN vs SL 2nd ODI: Bangladesh moves to top spot on ICC CWC points table
Delhi govt declares black fungus epidemic as number of cases rises
50 and beyond: How Bangladesh has fared in half a century of its history
-
Bangladesh reported 2,322 new COVID-19 cases, the highest since April 29, and 44 more deaths on Tuesday, taking the total to 815,282 and the death toll to 12,913, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.
The official data showed that 19,165 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.
The total number of recovered patients stood at 755,302 including 2,062 new recoveries on Tuesday, said the DGHS.
According to the official data, the fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.58 percent and the current recovery rate is 92.64 percent.
Officials attributed the surging cases and deaths to public holidays last month which led to increased travel, relaxed restrictions and large gatherings.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU