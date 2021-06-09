Bangladesh coronavirus update: 2,322 new cases, 44 more deaths reported

reported 2,322 new COVID-19 cases, the highest since April 29, and 44 more deaths on Tuesday, taking the total to 815,282 and the death toll to 12,913, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 19,165 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across

The total number of recovered patients stood at 755,302 including 2,062 new recoveries on Tuesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the fatality rate in is now 1.58 percent and the current recovery rate is 92.64 percent.

Officials attributed the surging cases and deaths to public holidays last month which led to increased travel, relaxed restrictions and large gatherings.

