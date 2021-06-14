Bangladesh extends border closure with India till June 30 due to Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, toss result, live streaming
BAN vs SL 2nd ODI: Bangladesh moves to top spot on ICC CWC points table
BSF organises eye screening camp for border residents in Jammu
50 and beyond: How Bangladesh has fared in half a century of its history
India-Bangladesh border talks to be held in Guwahati from Tuesday
-
Bangladesh on Sunday extended border closure with India till June 30 as the COVID-19 situation in neighbouring districts of the country continued to deteriorate.
The decision for extending the closure of border areas was taken during an inter-ministerial meeting on June 13, a top official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Dhaka Tribune.
A gazette notification to this end will soon be published, the official said, requesting anonymity.
Earlier on April 26, Bangladesh shut down its border with India for two weeks, which was later extended twice - on May 8 and then on May 29 - in light of the severe crisis in India due to the second wave of the pandemic.
However, Bangladeshi nationals with a valid visa of 15 days or less will be allowed to return home subject to a 14-day compulsory quarantine, reported Dhaka Tribune.
Bangladesh is also experiencing an alarming rise of COVID-19 related deaths and new cases every day, with the highest single-day death tally recorded in over a month on Sunday.
The country on Sunday recorded 47 deaths from COVID-19, the highest single-day death toll reported in more than a month. It also registered 2,436 new cases.
The health authorities have also detected the presence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is highly contagious.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU