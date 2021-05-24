Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI playing 11, weather forecast live streaming

-
Bangladesh would look to continue its winning run in the three-match One Day International (ODI) series, when it takes on Sri Lanka in the second game of the series at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka on May 25. Bangladesh cricket team snapped its 10-match winless record after defeating the visitors in the first match of the series by 33 runs on Sunday. The hosts went into the first ODI having lost nine of its last 10 matches across three formats with one draw.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has been going through its worst phase in international cricket and failed to overhaul a target in the first ODI despite Wanindu Hasaranga’s resistance. Hasaranga struck five sixes and three fours in his 60 ball-74. In order to find a winning combination, Sri Lanka may make some changes in its playing 11.
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI playing 11 prediction
Bangladesh tentative playing 11: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Sri Lanka tentative playing 11: Kusal Perera (c & wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera
The three-match ODI series is important for both teams with qualification to the 2023 World Cup in mind. The top seven team on the ICC cricket World Cup Super League points table will qualify directly for the main event and remaining five teams have to play qualifiers to register a place in a 10-team world cup. India, being the host, will directly qualify for the marquee event.
BAN vs SL 2nd ODI weather forecast
The inclement weather conditions may play spoilsport in the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI as there are chances of thunderstorm on May 25 due to cyclonic condition over Bay of Bengal.
Know about Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live streaming in India and live toss timings here:
When will the Bangladesh vs Sri lanka 2nd ODI be played?
The second BAN vs SL ODI is scheduled to take place on May 25, Tuesday.
Where will 2nd BAN vs SL ODI will be played?
The venue for the 2nd Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI is Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.
What will be the match timings for the 2nd ODI match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka?
The second ODI match between Sri Lanka cricket team and the Bangaldesh cricket team will begin at 12:30 pm IST or 1:00 pm Bangladeshi time.
At what time will the BAN vs SL 2nd ODI live toss take place?
The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live toss for the second ODI between Tamim Iqbal and Kusal Perera will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 12:00 pm IST or 12:30 am Bangladeshi time.
Which TV channels will telecast BAN vs SL cricket match live in India?
None of the TV channels will telecast the match live in India
Then, how to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI in India?
Cricket fans can watch Bangladesh vs Sri lanka match live on fancode app.
