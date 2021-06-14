Coronavirus LIVE: India records 67,290 cases, 1,700 deaths in last 24 hours

- Why the laudable objective of greater economic equality cannot be achieved
Coronavirus live updates: India records 67,290 new cases, 1,700 deaths in the last 24 hours. Delhi lifts lockdown, while Haryana and Uttarakhand extend it. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Coronavirus LIVE: India, witnessing a downward trend in Covid cases, reported the lowest daily spike in infections since 31 March with 67,290 new cases in the last 24 hours. India has so far logged over 29,506,328 cases of coronavirus. The country reported 1,700 deaths yesterday, taking the death toll to 374,226.
With 14,016 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Kerala with 11,584 new infections. Maharashtra reported 10,442 cases. Karnataka 7,810, and Andhra Pradesh 6,770 cases. Delhi reported 255 fresh cases and West Bengal 3,984.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,908,992), Karnataka (2,765,134), Kerala (2,702,823), Tamil Nadu (2,324,597), Andhra Pradesh (1,809,844).
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with more than 176.7 million confirmed cases and 3,818,942 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases to the World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,321,158, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey.
