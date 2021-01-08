Bankers union demands Covid-19 vaccine shot on priority basis

The All India Bank Employees' Union (AIBEA) on Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide the Covid-19 vaccine to bankers on priority basis.

In a letter, AIBEA General Secretary C.H. Venkatachalam requested Modi to include bank employees and officers under the prioritised category along with other Covid-19 warriors for the purpose of vaccination, as they have extended their continuous services to the people during the entire pandemic period.

Even when buses and trains did not ply and planes did not fly, bank branches, right from the metropolitan to the small hamlets, remained open to serve the people, he said, adding that many bank employees and officers became a victim of this infection and have lost their precious lives in discharge of their duties.

Similarly, many bank staff got infected and managed to get out of it back to normal health. Even now bank employees are working under such threatening circumstances, Venkatachalam said.

--IANS

vj/vd

