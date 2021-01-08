Odisha reports 245 fresh coronavirus cases, two more fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally on Friday mounted to 3,31,396 as 245 more people tested positive for the disease, while two fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,890, a health department official said.

Of the new cases, 141 were reported from various quarantine centres and 104 detected during contact tracing.

Bolangir district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 40, followed by Sundargarh at 29 and Khurda at 25.

Seven districts - Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Jagatsinghpur - did not report any new case since Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, "Regret to inform the demise of two COVID positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."



The two fresh fatalities were reported from Khurda and Nayagarh districts, the official said.

Fifty-three COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, accounted for 328 fatalities, followed by Ganjam (247), Sundargarh (169), Cuttack (140) and Puri (117).

now has 2,163 active cases, while 3,27,290 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

The state has conducted over 71.11 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 24,482 on Thursday, and the positivity rate stands at 4.66 per cent.