Georgia's envoy seeks India's cooperation in Covid-19 vaccination

Georgian Ambassador Archil Dzuliashvili on Friday sought India's cooperation in providing COVID-19 vaccine to his country.
He discussed the issue during his meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan here, an official statement said.
"The Ambassador of Georgia to India Archil Dzuliashvili today sought the cooperation of India in providing the coronavirus vaccine to his country," the statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.
Noting that Georgia has more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases, Dzuliashvili said that like many other countries, Georgia is expecting India to make available the vaccine to his country, it said.
The ambassador described Georgia as a "small yet vibrant country with ancient civilization" and said it is keen to enhance business and trade cooperation with India, especially in the fields of ports, clean energy and culture.
Dzuliashvili observed that many Indian companies are already working in Georgia.
He also said that Indian students are pursuing medical studies in Georgia "in large numbers".
According to him, Georgia has become a "favourite" destination for Bollywood filmmakers, with many new movies being shot there.
Welcoming Dzuliashvili, Koshyari said there is a scope for enhancing relations in ports, manufacturing and culture.
The Honorary Consul of Georgia in Mumbai, Satinder Singh Ahuja, was also present on the occasion, the statement said.
