Bar Association requests CJI Ramana to help set up separate HC for Nagaland

A delegation of the Bar Association of Kohima Bench of Gauhati on Tuesday requested Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana to help set up a separate for

An apex court official said the six-member delegation, led by advocate Timikha Koza, called on the Chief Justice of India and felicitated him with a traditional Naga shawl. It also put forth the request for a separate high court.

Notably, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had called on Ramana with a similar request on June 29, following which the top court judge had assured him that he will extend all possible help.

