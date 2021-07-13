Bar Association requests CJI Ramana to help set up separate HC for Nagaland

-
A delegation of the High Court Bar Association of Kohima Bench of Gauhati High Court on Tuesday requested Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana to help set up a separate High Court for Nagaland.
An apex court official said the six-member delegation, led by advocate Timikha Koza, called on the Chief Justice of India and felicitated him with a traditional Naga shawl. It also put forth the request for a separate high court.
Notably, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had called on CJI Ramana with a similar request on June 29, following which the top court judge had assured him that he will extend all possible help.
