Take up our demands in Parliament before anything: Samyukt Kisan Morcha

-
ALSO READ
Monsoon forecasting: Is it like predicting the unpredictable for IMD?
Around 25,000 tractors to participate in 'kisan parade' on Republic Day
Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls off tractor parade, appeals farmers to return
Delhi Police has given nod to tractor parade on Jan 26, claim farmers
Tractors will again enter Delhi, mandi will be opened in parliament: Tikait
-
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday said that it will press the opposition parties to ensure that the farmers' demands on the three new agri laws and MSP are addressed in Parliament before any other business is transacted during the upcoming Monsoon session.
The umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions that is spearheading the agitation for the scrapping of the central agri laws said the preparation for their planned protests at the Parliament from July 22 is in full swing.
"Farmers and leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and even from distant states like West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka are arriving at the borders of Delhi to participate in the protest.
"As planned by SKM, the protest will be planned and executed methodically and peacefully, with 200 farmers participating in the protest every day," it said.
The SKM said that any attempt to stop the farmers from protesting "will be illegal and unconstitutional".
The amalgam said it will issue letters to all the opposition MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on July 17 as a precursor to the protest on July 22, "demanding that they raise the demands of the farmers in Parliament and ensure that these demands are discussed and met before any other business is transacted in Parliament," it said.
Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's borders for over seven months. They are demanding a rollback of the three contentious agri laws and also seeking a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).
Most of the opposition parties have openly supported the farmers' agitation.
The three laws - The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 - were passed by Parliament in September last year.
The Centre has offered to amend the laws but has ruled out their scrapping.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU