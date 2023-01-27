JUST IN
Mayoral elections: SC to list for hearing AAP candidate's petition on Feb 3
BBC documentary: Student's outfit calls for screening in DU's North Campus

A few days following a ruckus over its screenings at JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia, a student outfit has given a call for holding the screening of the controversial BBC documentary at DU

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Student's outfit calls for screening in DU's North Campus: BBC doc
Student's outfit calls for screening in DU's North Campus: BBC doc

A few days following a ruckus over its screenings at JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia, a student outfit has given a call for holding the screening of the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Godhra riots at Delhi University.

The Bhim Army Student Federation has said that it will hold the screening at 5 pm outside the Arts Faculty in the North Campus of the University of Delhi (DU).

The administration has already denied permission for the event.

The government had recently directed social media platforms to block links to the documentary titled "India: The Modi Question".

The External Affairs Ministry has trashed the documentary as a "propaganda piece" that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.

The Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday became the centre of a kerfuffle after SFI's plans to organise the screening of the documentary were thwarted by the varsity and the police.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) witnessed a ruckus and protests over the screening of the same on Tuesday.

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 12:23 IST

