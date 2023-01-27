JUST IN
Peaceful screening of BBC documentary at Jadavpur University in Kolkata
Air India urination case: Court adjourns accused's bail plea to Jan 30

The court adjourned the matter after noting the investigating officer was not present

Topics
Air India | Aviation sector | Aviation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

A Delhi court on Friday adjourned Shankar Mishra's petition seeking bail to January 30.

Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger onboard a flight in November last year had filed a fresh bail application seeking regular bail.

The court adjourned the matter after noting the investigating officer was not present.

Further, the complainant's counsel was not provided a copy of the bail plea, it noted.

The incident took place onboard the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022.

Mishra was allegedly in an inebriated condition.

Read our full coverage on Air India

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 11:54 IST

