JUST IN
India does not believe in hierarchical concept of world order: Rajnath
Delhi colder than hills of Uttarakhand, Himachal for 5th day on trot
Freebie culture hurting economic growth, must end: L&T chairman A M Naik
India land of opportunity, trusted partner in global supply chains: Goyal
Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Maha court adjourns hearing to Feb 4
Apple set to open physical stores in India in 2023, starts hiring
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes today in Haryana's Khanpur Kolian
Three-day G20 meeting on financial inclusion to begin today in Kolkata
Varun Gandhi says sugar mills should clear farmers' dues or face protest
Fog effect: 29 trains running late, flights delayed at IGI Airport
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Firm says cargo vessel 'MV Glory' ran aground in Egypt's Suez Canal
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bengal believes in giving development a humane face: Mamata at G20

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attended G20 meeting in Kolkata, where delegates from member countries have assembled for a 3-day session, and said her govt believes in giving development a humane face

Topics
Mamata Banerjee | G20 meeting | Kolkata

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

MAY 26, 2022** Howrah: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a ceremony organised to award medals to security personnel, at Nabanna in Howrah. (PTI Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday attended the G20 meeting in Kolkata, where delegates from member countries have assembled for a three-day session, and said her government believes in giving development a humane face.

Banerjee, during her speech, also said that the state government has created 12 million jobs, and increased Bengal's GDP manifold.

She pointed out that people in the state have remained united notwithstanding the differences in religion, caste and languages.

The CM also said that development took place in Bengal as "we empowered women, farmers, MSMEs".

"We launched the 'government at your doorstep' (Duare Sarkar) programme to ensure that people get the benefits of our development initiatives. The programme won a national award," Banerjee said here at the first 'Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion' meeting of the G20.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mamata Banerjee

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 13:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.