Bengal: Covid-restrictions extended till Aug 30, night curbs relaxed

-
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee wants to meet PM to beg for funds: Dilip Ghosh
Mamata accuses BJP of threatening railway workers, promises to protect them
EC rejects Mamata's claim of disruption of polling at Nandigram booth
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
Mamata Banerjee moves SC on filing of affidavits in Narada sting case
-
The COVID-related restrictions in West Bengal was extended till August 30 with relaxations in the curbs during the night hours, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday.
The restrictions, first imposed on May 16 amid the second wave of the pandemic and extended at regular intervals, were about to expire on August 15.
"The COVID situation in Bengal is quite good but the danger of the third wave is still lurking. This is one of the reasons we have not allowed local trains," Banerjee said, addressing a press conference.
"So, we have decided to extend the ongoing COVID restrictions for 15 more days till August 30," she added.
The chief minister announced that the night hours during which stringent restrictions are imposed will be reduced.
"We have decided a few relaxations -- such as full lockdown during the night will now be from 11 pm to 5 am, instead of 9 pm to 5 am," she said.
Banerjee said the state was not getting the required doses of vaccines.
"If we get vaccines, we can at least ensure one dose of vaccine for the rural population and then we can allow local trains," she said.
To decongest the prisons, Banerjee announced that her government will release 73 life convicts.
"On August 2, we had announced to prematurely release 63 life convicts on humanitarian grounds. Today, we have decided to release 73 more life convicts," she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU