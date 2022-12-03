JUST IN
US health officials prepare to end mpox emergency as cases dwindle
ISTS charges waived on transmission of electricity from new hydro projects
Bengal govt extends social outreach programme 'Duare Sarkar' till Dec 31

It had earlier announced extension of the programme till December 5

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

The West Bengal government on Friday extended the 'Duare Sarkar' programme, social outreach camps about its various projects, till the end of this year, an official release said.

"The state government had notified (on September 28), the schedule and details of the 5th edition of the Duare Sarkar and Paray Samadhan campaign with outreach camps at the habitation levels to be held from November 1 to 30. The same was extended till December 5, 2022 on November 28," the notification said.

"Now, after due consideration... the state government is pleased to extend the outreach camps under 'Duare Sarkar' further up to December 31st," it said.

The first edition of the campaign started on December 1, 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 09:55 IST

