Power of people was undone, world doesn't know of any such instance: V-P
Can meet on Dec 6: Kavitha replies to notice in Delhi liquor policy case

On Thursday, Kavitha's name had surfaced in the remand report filed by the ED at a Delhi court for remand of businessman Amit Arora in connection with the liquor policy case

IANS  |  Hyderabad 

Telangana Chief Minister KCR's daughter K. Kavitha (Photo: ANI)
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought clarification from TRS MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K. Kavitha, whose name figured in the investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the Delhi liquor policy case.

"I've been issued a CBI notice under Section 160 of CrPC seeking my clarification. I have informed the authorities that I can meet them at my residence in Hyderabad on December 6 as per their request," Kavita said on Friday.

The CBI notice dated December 2 said, "During the course of investigation of the subject cited case, certain facts have emerged which you may be acquainted with, hence your examination on such facts is required in the interest of the investigation."

On Thursday, Kavitha's name had surfaced in the remand report filed by the ED at a Delhi court for remand of businessman Amit Arora in connection with the liquor policy case.

AAccording to the remand report, businessman Vijay Nair, who has already been arrested in the case, received kickbacks of Rs 100 crore on behalf of AAP leaders from a group called 'South Group'.

According to the report, the group is reportedly controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy.

Sarath Reddy, one of the directors of pharma major Aurobindo Pharma, has already been arrested.

Srinivasulu Reddy is a Member of Parliament belonging to Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 06:42 IST

