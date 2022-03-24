Bengal killings: TMC Rampurhat-1 block president Anarul Hossain arrested

-
ALSO READ
Left Front takes out rally in Bengal's Birbhum to protest 'mass murder'
Birbhum killings heinous, says PM Modi; HC asks for report by 2 pm Thursday
Birbhum killings: TMC delegation seeks Bengal governor's ouster
Birbhum victims badly beaten up before being burnt alive: Autopsy report
'Centre will help state book the culprits,' says PM Modi on Bengal terror
-
Trinamool Congress Rampurhat-1 block president Anarul Hossain was arrested on Thursday in connection with the killings in Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum district, police said.
He was arrested from Tarapith in the district within hours of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directing the police to nab him for not paying attention to local people's apprehension of possible disturbance in the area, which ultimately snowballed into the carnage, a senior officer said.
Searches were conducted in various parts of the district including Hossain's residence, after which he was nabbed from Tarapith. Hossain was picked up from near a hotel after police tracked his mobile phone tower location, he said.
The local TMC leader will be questioned over the incident in which eight people were burnt alive on Tuesday, he added.
Meanwhile, Rampurhat police station inspector-in-charge Tridib Pramanik was suspended for negligence.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU