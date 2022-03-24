Defence Ministry bans import of 107 strategically important sub-systems

-
Ministry of Defence has banned import of 107 strategically important line replacement units or sub-systems aimed to enhance self-reliance in defence manufacturing.
"In continuous pursuit of self-reliance in defence manufacturing and to minimise imports by DPSUs under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Ministry of Defence has approved another list of 107 strategically important Line replacement Units (LRUs)/sub-systems with a timeline beyond which there will be an embargo on their import," the ministry said in a statement.
These 107 sub-systems will be indigenised in the coming years and will only be procured from Indian Industry after the timelines indicated against each of them in the list. The Defence Public Sector Undertakings-wise and timeline-wise lists are:
Indigenisation of these items will be taken up by DPSUs under 'Make' category. 'Make' Category aims to achieve self-reliance by involving greater participation of Indian industry.
Projects involving design and development of equipment, systems, major platforms or upgrades thereof by the industry can be taken up under this category.
DPSUs will offer these identified LRUs/Sub-systems for industry led design and development. This will be a great opportunity for the Indian industry to get integrated in the supply chains of manufacturing major defence platforms.
"The indigenous development of these LRUs/Sub-systems projects will bolster the economy and reduce the import dependence of DPSUs," the statement read.
In addition, it will help harness the design capabilities of the domestic defence industry and position India as a design leader in these technologies.
This list is in continuation to the positive indigenisation list of 2,851 sub-systems, assemblies, sub-assemblies and components which had been earlier notified by the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence on December 27, 2021.
