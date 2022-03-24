I-T dept issues refunds of over Rs 1.93 trillion so far in FY22

The on Thursday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.93 lakh crore to over 2.26 crore taxpayers till March 20 this fiscal.

This includes 1.85 crore refunds of 2020-21, AY2021-22, amounting to Rs 38,447.27 crore.

" issues refunds of over Rs 1,93,720 crore to more than 2.26 crore taxpayers from April 1, 2021, to March 20, 2022," the I-T department tweeted.

This includes personal I-T refunds of Rs 70,977 crore and corporate of Rs 1,22,744 crore.

