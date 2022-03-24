SC transfers to CBI probe against ex-police commissioner Param Bir Singh

The Thursday transferred to the investigation against former police commissioner over the allegations of misconduct and corruption.

A very murky affair is going on amid echelons of power on who should investigate the matter, a bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh said.

The apex court said a thorough investigation is required to regain faith of people in the state police.

The bench said: "We are unable to accept the contention that an FIR is registered by those who had complaints against the petitioner. We are of the view that state itself should have allowed to carry the investigation.

"We are of the prima facie view that there is some concerted effort which needs the investigation by . What is the truth, who is at fault how does such scenario come to prevail is something which investigation must get into. CBI must hold an impartial inquiry into all these aspects".

The top court said it was not commenting on merits of the allegations as it does not want the investigation to be influenced in any manner.

"We do not want the investigation to be influenced by the observation of this court. The High Court has treated this as a service dispute which it is not and thus we set aside the HC verdict. We allow the appeal and direct the probe into 5 FIRs be transferred to CBI with all records.

"Such transfer to be completed within one week and all officials to extend full cooperation to CBI to try arrive at the truth," the bench said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)