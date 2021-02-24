Bengal makes negative Covid report mandatory for travellers from 4 states

-
Amid a spike in coronavirus
infections in Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana, the West Bengal government on Wednesday made it mandatory for passengers travelling in flights from these states to produce negative COVID-19 reports.
According to a notification issued by the health department, passengers should undergo RT-PCR tests within 72 hours of the flight departure.
"In view of the increasing trend of COVID cases in the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana and in continuation of earlier order issued last August, this is to inform you that the state government has decided that from February 27, all passengers coming to the state from the four states shall mandatorily carry a COVID negative RT-PCR report," it said.
Necessary instructions to all the airlines would be issued in this connection, it added.
