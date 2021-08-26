Bengal post-poll violence: CBI starts probe, registers nine cases so far

-
ALSO READ
Calcutta HC orders court-monitored CBI probe in WB's post-poll violence
Defending Sebi on Saradha scam
ED raids ex-Karnataka minister Baig, Cong MLA in money laundering case
CBI searches Sebi officials' homes, office in Mumbai in Saradha case probe
MHA recommends CBI probe into purchase of 1,000 buses by Delhi govt
-
After the Calcutta High Court's order for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in West Bengal violence, the agency has started the investigation and so far registered nine cases in the matter.
The CBI team also reached the places of violence in Bengal to investigate.
Earlier this month, the Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal.
The High Court also ordered to set up Special Investigation Teams (SIT) for investigation of relatively less serious crimes and senior officers from West Bengal cadre will be a part of the team.
The court also directed the state government to take immediate steps for compensation for the victims of post-poll violence.
Several incidents of violence were reported at various places after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2, after which a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU