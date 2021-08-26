India to participate in Naval Exercise Malabar 21 with Quad nations

-
India is all set to participate in Naval Exercise Malabar 21 with Quad countries starting today.
Indian Navy (IN) is participating in the sea phase of Exercise Malabar 2021 from 26 - 29 August 2021 along with the US Navy (USN), Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) and the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), read Ministry of Defence press release.
Malabar series of maritime exercises commenced in 1992 as an IN-USN Exercise. In 2015, JMSDF joined Malabar as a permanent member. The 2020 edition witnessed the participation of the Royal Australian Navy. This year marks the 25th edition of Ex Malabar, being hosted by USN in the Western Pacific.
Malabar-21 would witness complex exercises including anti-surface, anti-air and anti-submarine warfare drills, and other manoeuvres and tactical exercises. The exercise will provide an opportunity for participating navies to derive benefit from each other's expertise and experiences, the release added.
The Indian Navy's participation includes INS Shivalik and INS Kadmatt and P8I patrol aircraft led by Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet.
The US Navy will be represented by USS Barry, USNS Rappahannock, USNS Big Horn and P8A patrol aircraft.
The Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force will be represented by JS Kaga, Murasame and Shiranui, in addition to a submarine and P1 patrol aircraft.
The Royal Australian Navy will be represented by HMAS Warramunga, added the release.
The IN ships sailed from Guam where they participated in Operational Turn Around from August 21-24, 2021. During this phase, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Adm AB Singh, AVSM, VSM exchanged views with counterparts in the US Navy.
The conduct of the exercise while observing health protocols during the COVID-19 global pandemic is a testimony to the synergy between the participating navies and our shared vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, said the release.
