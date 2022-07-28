Maharashtra logs 2,203 new Covid cases, 3 deaths; active count at 13,665

JUST IN

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 2,203 new coronavirus positive cases and three fatalities, while its active caseload is 13,665, the state health department said.

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
Photo by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash

With this, the state's overall case tally jumped to 80,41,522, while the death toll rose to 1,48,091, it said in a report.

On Wednesday, the state had reported 2,138 cases and eight deaths.

Of the total number of fresh cases, Pune circle registered the highest count of 732, followed by Mumbai circle (518), Nagpur circle (376), Nashik circle (231), Akola circle (139), Latur circle (80) Kolhapur circle (79) and Aurangabad circle (48).

One fatality each was recorded in Mumbai, Kolhapur and Akola circles, it said.

So far, 78,79,766 patients have recuperated from the infection, of whom 2,478 recovered in the last 24 hours.

As per the report, Maharashtra has 13,665 active COVID-19 cases, of which the highest number of 4,454 are in Pune, followed by 1,806 and 1,637 cases in Mumbai and Nagpur district respectively.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.99 per cent, fatality rate is 1.84 per cent, while its positivity rate stood at 5.19 per cent.

As 42,381 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the state, the overall test count grew to 8,30,56,919.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 80,41,522; new cases 2,203; death toll 1,48,091; recoveries 78,79,766; active cases 13,665; total tests 8,30,56,919.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 19:34 IST

