Delhi reports over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases for second day in a row

Delhi on Thursday reported 1,128 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, the 2nd successive day when its tally crossed over 1,000 after around 1 month, while there was no new death

IANS  |  New Delhi 
coronavirus
The capital had reported 1,066 Covid cases on Wednesday.

Delhi on Thursday reported 1,128 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, the second successive day when its tally crossed over 1,000 after around one month, while there was no new death, the government health bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has marginally declined to 6.56 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 3,526, out of which 2,206 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 841 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,22,097, while Delhi's total caseload is 19,51,930 and the death toll 26,307.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 171.

A total of 17,188 new tests -- 11,749 RT-PCR and 5,439 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,94,62,480 while 29,213 vaccines were administered - 4,197 first doses, 6,663 second doses, and 18,353 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,57,42,053, according to the health bulletin.

First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 21:58 IST

