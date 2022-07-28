JUST IN

Business Standard

Covid surge continues in J&K with 685 new cases, 1 death in last 24 hours

Officials said that the new cases comprised 262 from the Jammu division and 423 from Kashmir division.

Topics
Coronavirus | Jammu and Kashmir | Omicron

IANS  |  Srinagar 
A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.
A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.

Covid continueS to surge in J&K on Thursday with 685 new cases and one death reported during the last 24 hours.



One Covid patient succumbed in Kashmir division taking the number of people killed by coronavirus in J&K to 4,766.

Since the pandemic started, 462,632 people were infected by coronavirus in J&K.

Authorities have made wearing of masks at public places mandatory in all 20 districts of the Union Territory.

First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 20:53 IST

