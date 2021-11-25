Bengal's Covid positivity rate increases marginally; 803 new cases

The positivity rate of Covid-19 infections in continues to be 2 per cent or above it for the past three days, while the state recorded 803 new cases and 12 fresh fatalities due to the disease on Wednesday, the health department said in a bulletin.

The cumulative death toll and tally went up to 19,419 and 16,11,983 respectively.

The bulletin said Wednesday's positivity rate is 2.06 per cent, marginally up from the previous day's count of 2 per cent. The figure was 2.34 per cent on November 22.

The state conducted 39,019 tests on Wednesday, 3005 more than the previous day's figure, according to the bulletin.

A total of 2,01,10,616 samples have been tested in so far, it said.

It recorded 803 new cases of Covid-19 infection on Wednesday as against 720 on Tuesday.

Kolkata recorded the highest number of positive cases in the state at 247, increasing from 211 on Tuesday.

The metropolis is followed by North 24 Parganas (145), South 24 Parganas (62), Howrah (61) and Hooghly (57) districts.

Of the 12 deaths in the state, four was recorded in Kolkata while North 24 Parganas and Nadia followed with two each, a bulletin said.

South 24 Parganas, Purba Bardhaman, Jalpaiguri and Malda districts reported one death each, it said.

As 811 Covid-19 patients were discharged on Wednesday, the recovery rate stood at 98.31 per cent.

Altogether 15,84,670 people have so far been cured of the disease, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases on Wednesday fell to 7,894 from 7,914 the previous day.

