Bengal leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari meets PM Modi in Delhi

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi on Wednesday.
According to sources, the two leaders discussed the alleged violence against BJP workers in West Bengal post Assembly elections and political dynamics in the state.
On Tuesday, Adhikari met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other union ministers and BJP leaders in Delhi.
Adhikary arrived in the national capital late on Monday night.
Last week, Suvendu Adhikari submitted a representation about post-poll retributive violence to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Several incidents of violence after the declaration of the state's Assembly poll results have been reported.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that several of its party workers have been killed in the violence. However, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has denied the allegations.
The state government, on May 25, had informed the Supreme Court that three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged killing of two BJP workers in post-election violence on May 2 in the state.
