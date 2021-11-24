Tamil Nadu records 744 new Covid cases; 14 fatalities in past 24 hours

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Tamil Nadu reported 744 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, taking the tally to 27,22,506, while the toll rose to 36,415 with 14 more deaths.

Recoveries marginally outnumbered new cases with 782 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,77,607, leaving 8,484 active infections, a health department bulletin said.

A total of 1,01,624 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 5,36,62,064.

Coimbatore and Chennai accounted for the majority of new infections with 117 and 115 cases respectively, while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

As many as 24 districts reported below 10 COVID-19 infections, while Theni had zero cases, the bulletin said.

First Published: Wed, November 24 2021. 22:13 IST

