Madhya Pradesh logs 22 new Covid-19 cases, inoculates over 1.74 mn

-
ALSO READ
Monsoon advances in MP; IMD issues orange alert in 11 districts
Madhya Pradesh records 17 new Covid cases; active tally now 132
Covid-19: MP govt issues fresh guidelines for unlocking from June 1
Rishabh Pant tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of IND vs ENG series: Report
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
-
With the addition of 22 fresh COVID-19 cases, the tally of infections in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,074 on Wednesday, a health official said.
The death toll remained unchanged at 10,527 as no fresh COVID-19 fatality was reported, the official said.
MP's count of recoveries increased to 7,82,443 after eight patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, leaving the state with 104 active cases, the official said.
With 57,387 new swab samples examined, the number of tests conducted so far in MP went up to 2,15,29,638, he said.
According to an official release, a total of 8,30,12,975 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 17,40,176 on Wednesday.
The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,074, new cases 22, death toll 10,527, recoveries 7,82,443, active cases 104, total tests 2,15,29,638.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU