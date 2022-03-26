Bengaluru airport named 'Best Airport' at Wings India Awards 2022

-
The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has won two major accolades at the Wings India Awards 2022.
The airport has been adjudged the 'Best Airport' under the General Category, and also won the 'Aviation Innovation' Award, according to an official statement by Bengaluru International Airport authorities on Saturday.
This recognition is one of the industry's most recognised accolades, and is awarded following an assessment of customer service, facilities and innovations.
The awards were conferred by the Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, in the presence of senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, industry leaders, and other stakeholders on March 25, 2022 at Hotel Taj Krishna, Hyderabad.
Jointly organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and FICCI, the awards are conferred to those who have created benchmarks and made notable contributions to aviation in India.
"We are honoured to receive this recognition from Wings India 2022 for our relentless efforts in providing superior travel experiences to passengers. As the operator of a world-class airport, the BIAL has undertaken a host of steps to enable digital solutions and tech innovations to make travel seamless and memorable. The awards will motivate us further to keep enhancing our services to meet the ever increasing needs of passengers," said Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL.
Bengaluru airport was recently conferred with the 'Voice of the Customer' recognition from Airports Council International (ACI), and as a testament to its commitment to provide superior airport experience, the airport was recently recognised by the Confederation of Indian Industry with the Customer Obsession Award.
--IANS
mka/pgh
