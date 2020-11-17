Bengaluru coronavirus update: Lowest single-day spike of 597 cases reported

-
Bengaluru, which accounts for about 50 per cent of Covid tally in Karnataka, reported 597 new cases on a single day, while 833 were discharged, taking its recoveries to 3,35,938 so far.
"With 1,157 new cases across the state on Sunday, its Covid tally increased to 8,62,804, including 26,103 active cases, while 8,25,141 recovered, with 2,188 discharged in a day," said the state health bulletin on Monday.
The infection claimed 19 lives in the state on Sunday, taking the toll to 11,541 till date.
With 597 fresh cases in a day, Bengaluru's Covid tally rose to 3,57,877, including 17,929 active cases till date, while 6 succumbed to the virus, taking its death toll to 4,009 since the pandemic broke on March 8.
Of 730 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 368 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 40 in Kalaburagi, 37 in Mysuru and 30 in Tumakuru.
Out of 76,545 tests conducted on Sunday, 9,688 were through rapid-antigen detection and 66,857 through RT-PCR method.
"Positivity rate was 1.51 per cent and case fatality rate 1.04 per cent for the day," added the bulletin.
