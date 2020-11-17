Haryana reports 2,153 new coronavirus cases, Punjab reports 445 more

reported 2,153 new COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the total count of cases to 2,02,027.

According to official data, reported 445 new cases of COVID-19 and the union territory of Chandigarh 82 cases.

The total number of active cases in is 19,342 while 1,80,647 people have been discharged so far. The death toll in the state has gone up to 2038.

In Punjab, 23 more persons lost their lives. A total of 570 people got discharged in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases stands at 1,42,082, including 1,32,001 recoveries and 4,480 deaths. The total number of active cases stands at 5,601.

In Chandigarh, the total count of cases has gone up to 15,886. A total number of 14,584 patients have recovered from the infection and death toll stands at 250.

The union territory has 1,052 active cases.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)