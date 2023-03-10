JUST IN
Excise policy scam: Delhi court to hear Manish Sisodia's bail plea today
Cloture motion filed for Garcetti's nomination, step closer to confirmation
Govt invites applications for 17 posts at CCI on deputation basis
Top headlines: Feb fuel demand hits 24-yr high, NPOs face PMLA regulations
Social security, labour migration to top discussions at first L-20 meeting
India a global strategic partner of US: State dept spokesperson Ned Price
LIVE: Delhi court to hear Sisodia's bail plea today in excise policy case
US Commerce Secy discusses areas of shared interest in meet with leadership
In favour of constructive dialogue, diplomacy between India, Pak: US
Yogi govt launches crackdown against Mafia, criminals; starts double attack
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Excise policy scam: Delhi court to hear Manish Sisodia's bail plea today
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway crucial project, will contribute to growth: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway was an important connectivity project that will contribute to Karnataka's growth trajectory

Topics
Bengaluru | Narendra Modi | Karnataka

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway was an important connectivity project that will contribute to Karnataka's growth trajectory.

The expressway is set for inauguration soon.

Modi tagged a tweet by Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari who said the construction of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which encompasses a portion of NH-275, entails the development of four rail overbridges, nine significant bridges, 40 minor bridges, and 89 underpasses and overpasses.

An important connectivity project which will contribute to Karnataka's growth trajectory," Modi said of the project.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bengaluru

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 10:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU