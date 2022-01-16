Bengaluru reports 22,284 new Covid infections; active cases at 129,112

-
ALSO READ
Covid cases surge past 3,600 in Bengaluru; Karnataka figures cross 4K
Naidu calls for sense of urgency in dealing with new surge in Covid cases
2 to 4 mn Israelis to be infected with Covid amid Omicron spread: PM
WHO Europe urges caution during holidays amid double coronavirus surge
Second largest in AI talent pool, Bengaluru ranked fifth in the world
-
Bengaluru logged in 22,284 Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases to 1,29,112.
Meanwhile, statistics released by the Karnataka Health Department showed that as many as 579 kids aged between 0 to 9 years have tested positive for Covid.
As many as 1,723 aged from 10 to 19 years have also tested positive for Covid.
Five deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
The number of micro containment zones increased to 580 in Bengaluru and authorities have deactivated 1,730 such zones.
Among the 16,449 death cases recorded in Bengaluru, 21 children aged between 0 to 9 years have succumbed to Covid, while 29 have died between the age group of 10 to 19 years, causing concerns among parents.
The positivity rate in Bengaluru has been recorded at 15.46 per cent. Recovery rate has come down to 89.57 per cent. Active rate is 9.25 per cent.
The state recorded has 32,793 Covid cases and 7 deaths on Saturday taking the positivity rate for the day to 15 per cent.
--IANS
mka/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU