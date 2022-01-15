Kerala reports 17,755 new Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 5,351,583

continued to register an upward tick in its daily COVID infections, registering 17,755 new cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 53,51,583, the state health department said.

also reported 106 deaths, pushing the death toll to 50,674, according to a government release.

"Currently, there are 90,649 active COVID-19 cases in the state out of which only four per cent of patients are hospitalised," the release said.

Meanwhile 3,819 persons recuperated from the disease today, taking the total cured to 52,18,681.

The state had reported 16,338 new infections yesterday.

Among today's deaths, 17 were recorded over the last few days and 89 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

The state capital Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases--4,694, followed by Ernakulam with 2,637 and Thrissur 1,731.

The state had tested 65,937 samples in the last 24 hours.

Of those found infected today, 150 reached the state from outside, while 16,488 contracted the disease from their contact. The source of infection of 964 is yet to be traced and 153 health workers are also among the infected, the release said.

The health department said that 99.68 per cent (2,66,24,042) of the targeted population of the state have received the first dose of vaccine whereas 82.27 per cent (2,19,73,681) received both the doses.

