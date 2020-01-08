Bharat Bandh LIVE: Banking, transport services may be hit due to strike

Ten central trade unions have called for Bharat Bandh, a nationwide strike, today against government's "disinvestment, privatisation and labour reform policies". Central trade unions like INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC along with various bank employee associations, including AIBEA, All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), BEFI, INBEF, INBOC and Bank Karmachari Sena Mahasangh (BKSM) will be participating in the strike. Banking, transport and other services across the country are likely to be hit today. However, services at private sector banks are unlikely to be impacted.





Trade unions feel that the government is disrespectful towards workers in its “policy and action.” One of the key demands of the unions has been to increase the minimum wages of workers.

This is the fourth nationwide strike called by 10 central trade unions since the Narendra Modi-led Democratic Alliance government came to power in 2014.

Meanwhile, in Kerala, the trade unions exempted the state's tourism sector from today's general strike.

