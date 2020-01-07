Bharat Bandh: ICAR NET 2020 postponed, JEE Main, UPTET may be delayed too

Bharat Bandh: All the central trade unions, except RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), have called for a nationwide strike on Wednesday. A number of entrance examinations scheduled for tomorrow are likely to be affected, including JEE Main 2020, UPTET 2019 and NET 2020.

Students should note that there is yet no official confirmation about the postponement of exams or the closure of educational institutes.

NET 2020 Exam notification

The Indian Council of Agriculture Research said the exam, which was scheduled for January 8, will be conducted on January 11 due to Bharat Bandh 2020. Only the date of the exam will be changed in this case, while all other aspects - the exam venue, exam slot and time remain unchanged, the council said.

JEE Main 2020 exam notification

The JEE Main 2020 engineering entrance exams are currently underway for the January session. NTA has not issued any notification on postponing the exam.

UPTET 2019 exam notification

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is scheduled to be conducted tomorrow. Earlier, the UPTET 2019 exam was scheduled to be conducted in December 2019. The same was, however, postponed due to the protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

Bharat Bandh 2020 is expected to impact the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and West Bengal as well as Kerala.

This is the fourth nationwide strike called by 10 central trade unions since the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government came to power in 2014.