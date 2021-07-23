Bharat Biotech axes Covid vaccine deal with Brazil's Precisa: Statement

-
ALSO READ
Copa America: Argentina beats Brazil 1-0; Messi wins his 1st major title
Covaxin showed 81% interim efficacy: Bharat Biotech on Phase 3 results
Covaxin 77.8% effective against symptomatic Covid-19: Bharat Biotech
Bharat Biotech signs deal to send 20 mn Covaxin doses to Brazil
Covaxin 77.8% effective against symptomatic Covid-19, says Bharat Biotech
-
Bharat Biotech has terminated a Memorandum of Understanding to sell its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to Brazil’s Precisa Medicamentos, the Indian company said on Friday without disclosing the reason.
Bharat’s statement said it will continue to work with Brazilian health care regulator Anvisa to obtain all required approvals for the use of Covaxin in the country.
There have been allegations in Brazil of irregularities in the government’s efforts to buy 20 million doses of the vaccine using Precisa as an intermediary.
The deal to buy 20 million doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin shot has become a headache for Bolsonaro after whistleblowers went public with alleged irregularities. One health ministry official said he alerted the president about his concerns.
Bolsonaro, whose popularity has faded as Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll climbed past 500,000, has denied any wrongdoing, saying earlier he was not aware of any irregularities.
The claims have added impetus to the Opposition's impeachment drive and left the Brazilian leader's allies in Congress evaluating the costs of their support.
Testimony before the Brazil Senate committee from Luis Ricardo Miranda, the chief of the Health Ministry's import division, and his brother Luis Miranda, a lawmaker until recently allied with Bolsonaro, has turned up the heat even more.
The Health Ministry official said he faced pressure to greenlight the import of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine and that there were irregularities in the invoices particularly a $45-million upfront payment to a Singapore-based company.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU